Letter to the Editor: Hullabaloo a boon for local nonprofits as it celebrates success

On Aug. 13-14 the 12th annual Flagstaff Hullabaloo took place in Wheeler Park, helping to raise over $10,00 for local nonprofits including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff and Flagstaff Family Food Center.

Hullabaloo would like to thank the City of Flagstaff, all the people who participated, as well as all the artists, volunteers, vendors and staff that made it happen. Hullabaloo also wants to thank our sponsors: Greenhouse Productions, Rooftop Solar, Lumberyard Brewing Co., Four Peaks Brewing Co., Founders Brewing Co., Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Cutwater Spirits, Hensley Beverage Company, Warner's Nursery, Canyon Diablo Distillery, Findlay Toyota (Main Stage Sponsor), Swire Coca-Cola, Bath Tune-Up (Photo Booth Sponsor), Majestic Marketplace (Cup Sponsor), Sunwest Bank, Joy Cone, Prime Lending (Wristband Sponsor), Bigfoot BBQ, Arizona Music Pro, Loven Contracting, Waste Management, Renewal By Anderson, Performance Staffing, Hotel Monte Vista, Flagstaff Athletic Club, Niles Radio, Snow Mountain River, Bearizona, Bookmans, Flagstaff Birth & Women’s Center, Fratelli Pizza, Terros Health, Starlite Lanes, WT Wealth Management, Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Course, Peak Family Dental Care, Flag Tag, Westside Veterinary Clinic and Flagstaff Mall.