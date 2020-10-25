 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Hozhoni Foundation sends out thanks for successful golf tournament

Letters

The Hozhoni Foundation would like to thank all the sponsors and donors who contributed to making the sixth annual “Puttin’ in the Pines” Golf Tournament at the Continental Golf Club, on Sept. 25, a great success. A total of 70 golfers participated and raised important funds that directly support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in northern Arizona.

Special recognition goes to our wonderful sponsors: Crest Insurance Company, Kinney Construction Services, Nothing but NET, Shelly Bethke at Russ Lyon Reality, Delta Dental of Arizona, Workers Compensation Company of Arizona, Mutual of America, Dick Henderson Construction and Development, Oxendale Kia, International Minute Press, and donors Continental Golf Club, Aspen Golf Course, Antelope Hills Golf Course, Agave Highlands Golf Course, Academy Mortgage, and Nackard Pepsi.

For more photos of the tournament or to find out how you can contribute to support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in northern Arizona, please visit www.hozhoni.com/news and www.facebook.com/hozhoni or email info@hozhoni.com.

HOZHONI FOUNDATION, INC.

