Letter to the Editor: How can we fix our affordable rental shortage?

The general consensus seems to be to build more units, but unless the city has a mechanism in place that would keep subsidized units affordable for years to come, it would just be a Band-Aid approach. In my opinion, nothing short of sensible rent control can remedy the shortage of affordable housing.
Ever since large national investment companies realized that there was money to be made in the rental market, they snatched up everything they could get their hands on, increased the rents and left municipalities to worry about the displaced. Unfortunately, some local landlords also jumped on the bandwagon.
Nobody wants landlords to lose money. I am a landlord myself but I know the difference between a justifiable rent increase and ruthless rent gouging.
I am well aware that there would be major opposition to any form of rent control by those who profit from gouging, but time will tell whether Flagstaff citizens will be willing to finance future housing bonds to fix yet another housing shortage artificially created by ruthless investors.
MARGRIT NOVACK
Flagstaff
