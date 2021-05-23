Letter to the Editor: Hospital moving plan isn't making sense to reader

I was concerned and dismayed to read that the Flagstaff community hospital is planning to move from its current location in the heart of the city to land out by the airport and Fort Tuthill. One of their reasons listed for the move was to better accommodate their “out-of-town” customers. When people hear about this initiative, they feel deserted by their beloved local hospital and are dismayed by the thought of the drive to the new distant location that would cause more traffic on the already crowded Milton Road to get to the proposed out-of-town location.

This distant location would impact hospital staff who intentionally live near the hospital to facilitate speedy access to their patients, hospital staff who have their children in the excellent schools near the community hospital will have farther to drive to facilitate their children’s access to education, and community members visiting family who are patients will have a longer drive at a stressful time.

The City of Flagstaff has declared a climate emergency and created an excellent sustainability initiative to promote less car traffic and more use of bicycles, buses and pedestrian methods of travel. Moving the hospital out of the community is the wrong approach for minimizing these negative impacts.