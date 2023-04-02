It seems that we are about to experience a local version of socialism for corporations. Our hospital corporation wishes to build in a new location, and local taxpayers will pay the price for road improvements, bus services and massive new demands on our fire department to the tune of tens of millions of dollars. (Coconino Voices, 3/8/23)
How this project will improve healthcare for us is unclear because the shortage of providers is a nationwide crisis. Salary competition, affordable housing and smart human resource management rather than shiny new buildings would seem the first lines of defense. Nonetheless, the hospital corporation, the construction industry, and the Chamber of Commerce seem hell bent on proceeding, and our city officials may not be able to stop it. So, what’s next?
Wednesday's meeting was the first of two hearings before Planning and Zoning will make a motion on whether to send the plans to city council.
Just north of downtown we will face an abandoned behemoth and a gradual abandonment of many smaller special-purpose structures that have been built up around the hospital whose future, in the corporate vision, will take them to a new village south of town. Flagstaff has experience with such a mass exodus from its core: The mall devastated downtown and it took decades to repurpose and revive the area. Shall we wait until 2028 to face this coming catastrophe on Hospital Hill? Will we leave it to private enterprise to solve the eyesore the area will become and wait decades for revival?
These are private properties so, again, the city may be at the mercy of corporations. The largest and wealthiest of which may be about to bankrupt itself with the folly near the fairground, leaving it open to acquisition by out-of-town interests that will care even less (if that’s possible) for our city. The hospital corporation says it is too early to discuss what will happen to the north side of town. But is it ever too early to start planning a response to a foreseeable disaster?
Meanwhile, the next meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission to consider this project is on April 12 at 4 p.m. in the Aquaplex (not the usual location).
ANN HEITLAND
Flagstaff
