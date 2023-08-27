If moving the hospital from its current location to the south end of Flagstaff is simply about moving to a new location because the existing hospital is old, decrepit and has outlived its usefulness, everyone would be behind the move; however, that is not the case.
Four hundred and eighty million dollars were planned to continue to remodel and update our existing medical facility. This plan has been supplanted by a new idea, a new plan, one of change, a change that would now cost eight hundred million dollars. A plan that would require investing in land at the far southern end of our city.
Change for the sake of change is not progress. Before more change comes that affects Flagstaff, we must understand who actually built Flagstaff. Newer residents and/or politicos may not understand this connection to Flagstaff or to what is at its core.
Yes, the merchants from the East invested in our country’s Western movement; but the core was the blue collar grit that were the sheep herders, the loggers, the railroaders, the miners that worked so hard to actually build this town. This background sets the pulse of the majority of the long established Flagstaff citizenry, and they are dead set against moving what has grown to be the heart of our community. From the little Malpais rock building on that hill to the current sprawling complex of buildings and adjacent medical providers that completely surround this jewel, the current medical complex has become an integral part of our community and our lives, and it grew on us.
Sadly, when the words against this project are voiced, those words are being referred condescendingly as sentimental. To be fair, sentimentality does play a minor role in wanting to keep our Rock on the Hill.
There are some that do not believe we should be governing by ballot; in this instance this initiative is in place because it is the only recourse left for citizens to make their position known.
PAM AND ABEL ESTRELLA
Flagstaff
