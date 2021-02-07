Letter to the Editor: Honor deserved for Archuleta

The people of Flagstaff delivered a bouquet of democracy to departing Supervisor Liz Archuleta yesterday at the meeting of the Board. Over 60 citizens expressed their gratitude to her for her service and stated their decision to be actively involved in finding her replacement.

This is a meaningful tribute to an elected official who has embodied citizen participation and engagement throughout her 24 years of public service. As one of her constituents and longtime supporters, I can salute Supervisor Archuleta, who really grasped the work of democracy. It's not something you watch; it's something you do.