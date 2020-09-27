Letter to the Editor: Honor a 'giant' who forever changed Flagstaff

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, Flagstaff lost one of the giants of our city. Though he lived many miles away, he had a huge impact on the quality of life in our hometown.

Over the past 50 years, he led an organization that created thousands of the finest jobs available in Flagstaff and that ranks as one of the best places in the country to work. In addition to allowing his associates to grow and flourish -- in a culture where ordinary people do extraordinary things -- the company develops innovative “one of a kind” medical devices that improve and save countless lives all over the world.

This giant was Bob Gore, who passed away on Sep 17, 2020, at the age of 83.

Everyone who has or has had a job at W. L. Gore and Associates owes this to Bob’s discovery of e-PTFE, and his decades of business and product development leadership. Those of us who either retired or left Gore to build new Flagstaff companies give back to the community enlightened by what we learned there.

While Bob Gore made his home in Delaware, he oversaw the growth of a company that profoundly changed our mountain town. Members of his family who work and live here continue to make important contributions both professionally and philanthropically.