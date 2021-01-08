Letter to the Editor: HomCo still gives giant donation despite no annual event

HomCo Lumber & Hardware intended to have their 13th annual Shoes ‘N Brews Charity Horseshoe Tournament at Fort Tuthill last summer. Because of the pandemic this year, the tournament didn’t happen. All proceeds benefit The Dawson Merrick Children’s Foundation, a local charity that helps families with children affected by leukemia, other critical diseases or tragic events.

The great news is, HomCo still made a giant donation to our charity as if the tournament took place! Thank you to Mike Brackin, Todd Callan and everyone at HomCo for your generosity! We could not help the kids and their families without your support!