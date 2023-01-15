Letter to the Editor: Holiday heart attack made less stressful thanks to FMC

We had the privilege of visiting our son and family in Bellemont for Christmas this year -- what we hadn't planned for was a heart attack on Christmas Eve! Our sincere thank you to Dr. Leder and his cardiology team, and to Flagstaff Medical Center for their amazing response to a critical situation at this busy time of year. From the front desk receptionist to the emergency room to surgery and recovery, we were so blessed by the compassion and efficiency of each health care professional as they did what they were trained for and reassured us throughout the process. The pharmacy techs at Walgreen's on Milton helped us quickly work through the logistics of out-of-state insurance. And finally, Dr. Leder worked to release Sam at noon on Christmas, so we were still able to celebrate the day with our family at home. Flagstaff, you are truly fortunate to have this caliber of health care in your community! And we are so thankful for each person who contributed to making this a Christmas we will never forget. May God bless each one of you!
SAM AND JANICE AUKER
Montrose, Colorado
