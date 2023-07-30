The legal challenge from Northern Arizona Healthcare against the city and Proposition 480 is yet another example of NAH’s disdain for the democratic process and the rights of voters to decide the future of our city.

The argument that “hospital” was not mentioned in the legal summary is bogus. The referendum’s wording was taken verbatim from the city ordinance, and every petition had the full ordinance attached. The rezoning ordinance passed by Flagstaff City Council, in fact, did not mention the word “hospital,” nor is “hospital” mentioned anywhere in the zoning code.

NAH is being disingenuous. Since the city and NAH wrote the ordinance that was copy-pasted into the petition, they are essentially saying that NAH and Flagstaff City Council misled the public by writing the ordinance. If NAH has a problem with this, they need only look in the mirror.

KARYN RIEDELL

Flagstaff