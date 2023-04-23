Just as “it takes a community to raise a child,” it also takes a community to pull our planet back from the brink of the impending ecological and ethical crisis of climate disruption. Scientist predicted in the 1960s that continued use of carbon-based fuels would likely lead to a warming world with potential ecological disruption. Unfortunately, our U.S. culture has ignored those warnings. Large corporations have continually converted fossil fuels into money and political power, all to the detriment of a healthy planet that we pass on to our future.

As a community, we need to act upon the Flagstaff Regional Plan’s carbon reduction commitment such that future generations of Flagstaff citizens and innumerable species that support our lives can also live a quality life. To allow the NAH to violate the purpose of our carbon reduction commitment is tantamount to generational deterioration of human and ecological health.

It is our personal and governmental responsibility to adhere to our adopted carbon reduction goals. The anathema of building a hospital that over its life time will emit thousands of tons of carbon gasses abrogates our responsibility to personal and community health. This is hypocritical to a hospital’s responsibility.

I call on all facets of our city and county governmental agencies to require the NAH to build a sustainable and carbon free hospital or to update the current hospital to become carbon neutral.

BRYAN BATES

Flagstaff