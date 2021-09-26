 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Hockey parent sees city on thin ice when it comes to safety
0 comments

Letter to the Editor: Hockey parent sees city on thin ice when it comes to safety

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters

Our city leaders continue to believe that they are "protecting" our personal safety by continuing to impose mask mandates in the Jay Lively ice arena. My question is: Which poses more risk to the health and well-being of our children...forcing them to travel back and forth on I-17 every week, at all hours of the day and night, to play their league hockey games in Phoenix...or lifting mask mandates so that Phoenix area teams and referees would be willing to travel up here to play at Jay Lively?

I urge our city leaders to re-evaluate what they consider to be truly effective in "protecting" our health and safety.

RYAN SMITH

Parent of youth hockey players

Flagstaff

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)