Letter to the Editor: Hockey parent sees city on thin ice when it comes to safety

Our city leaders continue to believe that they are "protecting" our personal safety by continuing to impose mask mandates in the Jay Lively ice arena. My question is: Which poses more risk to the health and well-being of our children...forcing them to travel back and forth on I-17 every week, at all hours of the day and night, to play their league hockey games in Phoenix...or lifting mask mandates so that Phoenix area teams and referees would be willing to travel up here to play at Jay Lively?