Letter to the Editor: History, numbers in Fourth Street expansion not lining up

There are a mere 20 homes fronting the proposed expansion of South Fourth Street that have been the subject of recent letters to the editor. Of those 20, at least seven are second homes and 10 have never been built on. That leaves only eight full-time, voting Flagstaff citizens living on that road.

The extension of South Fourth Street and its connection to John Wesley Powell has been included in our Regional Transportation Plan since at least 2009. Only one of those eight residents purchased their lot prior to that date.

I can understand the natural desire for city staff, and even Council, to avoid displeasing any residents. I can also understand that no one would want their little rural road changed into a major thoroughfare. However, as a city we make our planning decisions based on decades of input, discussion, and vetting from hundreds of people and across dozens of agencies, not the obvious complaints of eight people, most of who purchased their homes or land much after this decision had been made.