Letter to the Editor: Historic parts of Flagstaff need protection

How sad that the multi-story building creep is spreading north from South Milton into Flagstaff’s downtown. I recently noticed the monstrous three-story structure being squeezed onto a small lot on Dale that degrades the pleasant neighborhood. It overpowers the existing viewscape as do the buildings around the corner on Beaver that encroach upon the stately Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary chapel. This area is a historic district, but unfortunately this designation does not lead to protection of a historic building.
Rehabilitating an existing structure may require extra creative effort to fit current needs, but the benefits outweigh the inconvenience plus keeps debris out of the landfill.
We need a strong historic preservation ethic to address zoning laws, powerless citizen commissions, a penchant to pack downtown with residents, and assertive developers; factors that combine to cause these disastrous changes and destruction of Flagstaff’s dignity and uniqueness. I encourage administrators and residents to respect and preserve our historical integrity.
SUSAN OLBERDING
Flagstaff