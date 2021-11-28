Letter to the Editor: Historic parts of Flagstaff need protection

How sad that the multi-story building creep is spreading north from South Milton into Flagstaff’s downtown. I recently noticed the monstrous three-story structure being squeezed onto a small lot on Dale that degrades the pleasant neighborhood. It overpowers the existing viewscape as do the buildings around the corner on Beaver that encroach upon the stately Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary chapel. This area is a historic district, but unfortunately this designation does not lead to protection of a historic building.