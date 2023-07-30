After reading the article on the hikers being rescued it is amazing that with this heat people are exposing themselves to dangerous conditions. I understand the desire to hike in our area, but people need to realize that in doing so you are putting our amazing rescue personnel at risk. In this heat these people are out in full gear, carrying packs, rescue equipment and after having to hike to find you then they have to carry you down at risk to themselves. Please think about the risk to others before you do some of these activities.