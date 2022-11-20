Letter to the Editor: Highway 180/Schultz Creek improvement funding options listed

With the approval of the COF Stormwater Fee increases and bond funding, the COF has added flexibility on how to fund the Highway 180/Schultz Creek improvement Option 2. COF has hired SWI to design the Option 2, which re-aligns Schultz Creek culvert north to run under Highway 180 and across the southern border of the Lutheran church’s property to the Rio.

On Oct. 24, 2022, a petition signed by 154 residents was delivered to the COF’s city manager. 97% of Flagstaff residents, who were asked to sign, did sign the petition. The petition requests that the COF adopt HWY 180/Schultz Creek improvement Option 2, fund the project out of available COF funds and complete the project by next monsoon season.

Below are some of the available funding sources, according to the COF’s annual financial plan 2022-2023. The approximate cost of the Option 2 is $5.8 million.

1) Follow the Coconino County Flood Control District’s lead and have the general fund, or elsewhere, to fund the project.

2) Fund the project out of the general fund.

3) In the COF’s financial plan 2022-2023 reserves for future improvements.

4) Fund through several different funds; general fund, transportation fund, Highway User Revenue Fund and the stormwater fund.

5) Stormwater fee increases and bonds.

Ed Schenk, stormwater manager, said the COF has 180/Schultz Creek improvement as a priority once funding is found. The funding is available from a number of sources outlined here. Let’s move!

STEPHEN PUHR

Flagstaff