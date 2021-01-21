Letter to the Editor: High school sports have high risk during pandemic

The decision of the AIA (Arizona Interscholastic Association) to allow winter sports is misguided given the conditions in Arizona.
I am a great believer in the many benefits of youth sports, and I certainly understand parents’, coaches’ and athletes’ desire to participate in their chosen winter sport. However, indoor sports that involve significant contact, specifically basketball and wrestling, cannot be safely played regardless of whether athletes wear masks.
It is now believed that COVID-19 is spread through the air in the form of suspended aerosol. No mask will completely prevent COVID-19 from being breathed into the air by an infected athlete, specifically when the athlete is breathing heavily. And no mask will prevent an uninfected athlete from breathing in the COVID-19 virus under the same conditions.
Additionally, there is a false belief that young athletes cannot develop symptomatic infections. Currently, over 1,200 Arizona children are hospitalized with COVID-19. The CDC recently announced that the mutant UK COVID-19 strain B117 was present in America and would likely be the dominant national strain by March. This strain is roughly 50% more infectious than previous dominant strains and is specifically more transmittable in kids.
Although some youth will develop severe COVID-19 infections, the truth is that most young kids will have minimal to no symptoms. So, what is the risk? Outcome data following the SARS1 coronavirus pandemic in 2003 demonstrated that up to 40% of patients who were acutely infected developed years-long musculoskeletal pain, profound weakness, easy fatigability, shortness of breath and psychological disorders. We are already witnessing this occur with COVID-19, even to people with minimal symptoms, in the form of “Long-Covid.” Another unknown is what will happen in the long term. Many viruses can cause late term cancers, neurologic conditions and psychologic disease.
For the safety, and long-term consideration of our young athletes, the best option is to not hold indoor winter sports in 2021, to continue to practice social distancing and mask wearing, and await further study and availability of the vaccine before we allow our children to participate in high-risk activities.
TOREY BOTTI, MD
Flagstaff