Letter to the Editor: High school sports have high risk during pandemic

The decision of the AIA (Arizona Interscholastic Association) to allow winter sports is misguided given the conditions in Arizona.

I am a great believer in the many benefits of youth sports, and I certainly understand parents’, coaches’ and athletes’ desire to participate in their chosen winter sport. However, indoor sports that involve significant contact, specifically basketball and wrestling, cannot be safely played regardless of whether athletes wear masks.

It is now believed that COVID-19 is spread through the air in the form of suspended aerosol. No mask will completely prevent COVID-19 from being breathed into the air by an infected athlete, specifically when the athlete is breathing heavily. And no mask will prevent an uninfected athlete from breathing in the COVID-19 virus under the same conditions.

Additionally, there is a false belief that young athletes cannot develop symptomatic infections. Currently, over 1,200 Arizona children are hospitalized with COVID-19. The CDC recently announced that the mutant UK COVID-19 strain B117 was present in America and would likely be the dominant national strain by March. This strain is roughly 50% more infectious than previous dominant strains and is specifically more transmittable in kids.