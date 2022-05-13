Letter to the Editor: High Country Humane thanks community

High Country Humane would like to give a huge thank you to the community for the incredible support of our shelter during the Tunnel Fire. We don’t know what we could have done without the tireless dedication of our volunteers and the generous donations from everyone in the community.

The Fort Tuthill County Park was an excellent staging area for a few of our animals, but we also could not have done it without our amazing fosters. These wonderful people stepped up and collectively took more than 150 animals into their homes. Emergency situations are stressful, especially for animals. We can’t thank our fosters enough for providing a loving and calm place for everyone to stay during this difficult time.

There were also nearly 20 animals in our care that were in our parvo ward. Since this is so contagious, none of them could go safely into foster homes. We want also to give a huge thanks to the Canyon Pet Hospital, the Continental Animal Wellness Center, and The Humane Society of Sedona for sheltering these animals infected with parvo during this time. This allowed us to continue to provide them medical care in a safe place, and we are so grateful for their open doors to us for all our animals.

The Coconino Humane Association has also done an incredible job with taking in animals that had been evacuated during the fire while we were evacuated ourselves. We were so thankful they provided a space for the community’s pets to go during this time.

Everyone was blown away by the support from local businesses for our volunteers as well. The Tortilla Lady was kind enough to donate a much-appreciated lunch for our staff and volunteers at the Fort Tuthill location, and Arizona Route66 RV generously provided us a warm place to sleep while we looked after our animals.

We are so grateful for each and every person who donated, volunteered, fostered or reached out in any way. Caring for all our animals is possible thanks to the amazing members of this community. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU!

ALLISON BOYER

Flagstaff

