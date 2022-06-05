Letter to the Editor: High Country Humane needs your help

High Country Humane, a nonprofit animal shelter here in Flagstaff, needs your help!

We are at full capacity and our animal intake is continuing to rise. Here at HCH, we highly value the quality care and housing we provide for our animals; your help will allow us to continue providing that care. This month and next, we are offering an adoption fee discount: $100 for puppies, $50 for adult dogs and $25 for seniors. So, if you’ve been considering adopting a dog or puppy, please visit our shelter at 11665 N. US Highway 89 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. All adoption fees go right back to helping the other animals in our care!

We need funding for a second veterinarian to help us provide the best medical treatment we can for our animals, as well as support a low-cost spay and neuter clinic that we are currently unable to provide due to our high occupancy and lack of funding. If you are able, please donate today at ppnaz.networkforgood.com or click the “Donate” button at highcountryhumane.org.

If you would like to help alleviate our high occupancy issue, please consider fostering an animal. To apply to be a foster, visit highcountryhumane.org/foster-opportunities. Any help you can provide, financial or otherwise, will be greatly appreciated and help us continue to care for and find loving homes for the animals of Arizona. Thank you for your support. We couldn’t do this without you!

LIZ OLSON

Flagstaff

