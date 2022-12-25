Letter to the Editor: High Country Humane fundraising breakfast fulfilling

Our breakfast was made possible by our remarkable sponsors. A huge thank you goes out to our title sponsor, Findlay Toyota. Findlay is an amazing community partner and we are so thankful for their support. Our other major sponsors were Canyon Pet Hospital, Mike Loven and Nackard Pepsi. Your generous donations will allow all the funds raised during this event to directly meet the needs of our animals.

We are also appreciative of our marvelous volunteers and our donors (in person and online) who were critical to our fundraising efforts. We realize these are financially difficult times and we were blown away by the generosity you showed us. Anyone who wishes to support High Country Humane can adopt, foster, donate, or volunteer at highcountryhumane.org. Your support is crucial to providing animals in Coconino County with the care they need, and we are so grateful for your help! Because of you, we can continue to feed, rescue, shelter and medically care for the animals throughout our communities.