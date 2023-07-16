"Thank you" really isn't enough to encapsulate the deep gratitude that High Country Humane has for this community, but it's a good place to start! We wanted to take a moment to thank the restaurants, sponsors and guests that helped make our Paws for the Perfect Taste event on June 25 possible.
First and foremost, we extend our heartfelt thanks to Warner's Nursery for graciously hosting our event and providing us with a beautiful venue.
We would also like to extend our deepest appreciation to the following restaurants that went above and beyond to provide delicious appetizers and desserts for our event. Their contribution absolutely delighted our attendees, and we couldn't have put on this event without them. So thank you again to Laura Chamberlin, Satchmo's, Tiki Grill, Twin Arrows, Plantasia, Dark Sky Brewing, Whisk & Whisky, and 1899 Bar & Grill for your generosity!
Finally, we want to thank the entire community for coming together and showing immense compassion for all the pets in need. Your presence at the event and your generous donations demonstrated your commitment to animal welfare. Together, we can make such a difference in the lives of so many!
Sincerely,
THE TEAM AT HIGH COUNTRY HUMANE
