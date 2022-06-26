Letter to the Editor: High Country Humane again says thanks for fire efforts

Once again, everyone here at High Country Humane is humbled by the incredible support of our community during the fire season. The Pipeline Fire is something that impacted so many of us. Homes were evacuated, family members were displaced and pets had to be relocated. During this time of turmoil and stress, our wonderful and thoughtful community still took the time to lend our animals a helping hand. This alone speaks volumes for the compassion and empathy our donors and volunteers have.

It is truly so incredible to see, and we want to thank everyone for their continued support. On the day of the evacuation, thanks to the hard work of our staff and volunteers, we were able to safely evacuate every animal under our care. This was possible thanks to countless fosters who took in 300 animals during and through this emergency, along with The Humane Society of Sedona, who accepted animals into their facility, and our staff and volunteer, who transported much-needed supplies. We are so thankful to serve this community that time and time again helps us when we are in need.