Letter to the Editor: Helping each other

Coronavirus is not only a worldwide health threat, but an economic one as well. We must pull together and make the necessary sacrifices that face us. Each of us can do something to help.

Being in the most vulnerable age bracket in addition to having had major surgery last month, I can focus on what I can do. Most of us have not driven much since the lockdown of our communities. Use that money not spent to write a check to a local charity. I have saved at least $50 by not driving. Away from home for a month while in a rehabilitation facility, I did not have grocery expenses which would have been at least $150. That amount could be my charitable donation to the Food Bank.

Many retired people with guaranteed pensions might consider increasing their charily donations in this time of need. If we all participate, our generosity can make a big difference.

On a more personal level, reach out to someone in need by purchasing a gift card for groceries or other necessities. Not all help has to be monetary. One neighbor delivers groceries to my garage where we can keep a social distance. Another empties my garbage.