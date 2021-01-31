 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Help public understand just how vaccination process works
Letters

I am frustrated and bewildered about the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine! I understand that supplies are limited, and yet those who are the most vulnerable (elderly, with conditions of morbidity) don’t seem to be ranked at a higher priority than those who are younger and healthier.

Coconino County keeps saying that they don’t have a waiting list, so it’s just the luck of the draw who gets an appointment. My wife and I are in the highest risk group, and yet other, healthier folks are getting vaccinated, while we are waiting, and waiting. Shouldn’t there be a system where people sign up in a way that prioritizes the risk factor?

WILLIAM STONE

Flagstaff

