Letter to the Editor: Help make The Arboretum more accessible for all

It's a mystery to me why the "powers that be" in the Flagstaff area seem to overlook a treasure that other communities would love to have: The Arboretum at Flagstaff.

With this lovely, authentic, natural, picturesque special place sitting only two miles outside the city limits of Flagstaff -- and no entity can help get a decent road built for those two miles? I don't understand it.

I ask my friends to come out and picnic amidst the colorful flowers. Too often they say, "No, are you kidding, on that road? I don't want to jeopardize my car." And they have reasons to feel that way. Too often the road is ungraded and the washboard effect does make you wonder if all connections in your car will hold.

Still, even with that adverse situation, people seek out the Arboretum. So why not celebrate it, make it easily accessible?

I became entwined in the pleasure of the Arboretum several years ago when I enrolled a grandchild in one of the delightful nature camps. Since I was not enthused about driving out each day to bring her and driving out each day to pick her up, I began volunteering during the hours she was at camp. I have continued to volunteer ever since.