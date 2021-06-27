Letter to the Editor: Help Greenlaw community pull weeds this weekend

I live in the Upper Greenlaw neighborhood in Flagstaff. Last weekend notices were posted at the ends of all of our alleyways. These notices informed us that the Herbicide Milestone was going to be sprayed behind our homes starting on Monday.

After contacting The Arboretum at Flagstaff and Envirosystems Management, the two groups involved in the project, I found out they were postponing the spraying because of the amount of public outcry they received. There was no public outreach before the project was scheduled.

We plan to organize a weed pull for our area this Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m.; we will meet at Bushmaster Park. We plan to prevent this from happening now or in the future.

I am a plant scientist, my sister is a nurse and my father worked for the Arb in the 1980s and ran the NAU Research Greenhouse for two decades. All of us are opposed to this project, and we are not alone.

AMELIA BLAKE

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0