Letter to the Editor: Help available for people in need

I was shocked to read “Two sue Flagstaff, state for closures” on the front page of the Daily Sun. The $2 trillion bill that just passed with overwhelming support in both houses of Congress includes not only major extensions to unemployment benefits, it provides for direct cash payments of $1200 to every adult and $500 to every dependent child. Most importantly it includes a Paycheck Protection Program, offering loans to small businesses, like restaurants, to cover payroll, rent, utilities and insurance.

These loans will be forgiven if the employer retains their employees. That’s right, the loan becomes a grant if you keep your employees. For information, go to treasury.gov and click on the red bar on the home page.

How dispiriting, when most Americans are adapting to “shelter in place” with great inventiveness and humor in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus as quickly as possible, to hear about this specious lawsuit. The goal is to avoid unnecessary death on a large scale, and get this entire country back to work.

It is indeed hard when people lose their jobs, but there’s help available right now, if employees and employers will make an effort and stay informed.