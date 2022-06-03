Letter to the Editor: Healthcare workers thanked for diligence

Now that we're experiencing another surge in the virus -- 95,000 new cases every day -- something has to be said once again about the medical profession in general and the Flagstaff medics specifically. The medics have stuck in there all through this crazy, unbelievable, depressing scourge, risking their lives over and over again every day with each new surge, every day helping, healing and sometimes dying. And, of course, the doctors not dealing with COVID patients continue their practices, taking their chances seeing patients.

I know it isn't easy to maintain faith in the human race in the past few years: the intense political turmoil, the racism, more mass killings, gunshot killings everyday all over the country, another 100,000 opioid/fentanyl overdose deaths, making at least a total of 600,000, and now another madman in Russia, quite typical of his ilk down through history, and a new war in the Ukraine killing people that were no threat to him including children.

But the nurses and doctors and their staffs stick by their oath and that is the candle in the darkness that won't be extinguished. They don't abandon or give up; they just keep doing their duty. I am inspired to keep my faith in the human race and thank our Flagstaff medics once again. Thank you, thank you.

BOB BOWSER

Flagstaff

