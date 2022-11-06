Letter to the Editor: Hayward, Daggett connection leads to concern for the city

David Hayward, the developer who is the largest donor to Becky Daggett’s campaign, wrote a letter to the editor criticizing Mayor Deasy for being a data analyst. This seems terribly hypocritical given that Hayward is endorsing Daggett based on numbers, the numbers of his own pocketbook. Becky Daggett, as well as the councilmembers that endorsed her, voted to waive all the zoning and code requirements that are lining the pockets of developers like David Hayward at the sacrifice of the rest of us. They sold out our town.