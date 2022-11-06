 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the Editor: Hayward, Daggett connection leads to concern for the city

  • 0
Letters

David Hayward, the developer who is the largest donor to Becky Daggett’s campaign, wrote a letter to the editor criticizing Mayor Deasy for being a data analyst. This seems terribly hypocritical given that Hayward is endorsing Daggett based on numbers, the numbers of his own pocketbook. Becky Daggett, as well as the councilmembers that endorsed her, voted to waive all the zoning and code requirements that are lining the pockets of developers like David Hayward at the sacrifice of the rest of us. They sold out our town.

These attacks are typical from Daggett’s campaign. Deasy has stood up to developers while in office, and they are scared they won’t be able to continue to suck this city dry to line their pockets. Profits are more important than the well-being of the city to these people. A vote for Becky Daggett is a vote for another sellout. She’s bought and paid for by developers like Hayward, just look at her campaign finance reports.

People are also reading…

SHAWN LIVELY

Flagstaff

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)