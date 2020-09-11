Letter to the Editor: Hard to trust candidate who has issues with contradictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City Council candidates were asked in the Sun why we should trust them. That’s a good question. I will say that candidates that frequently contradict themselves cannot be trusted.

For example, this March, Paul Deasy posted a Facebook ad saying that the city had a $20 million reserve and it should be used to help local businesses. In response, the city Facebook page explained that the reserves were to pay police, firefighters and other departments during a downturn, and that “$13.1M is the unrestricted fund balance.” A few weeks later, on the Jeff Oravits radio show, Mr. Deasy said “I was just shocked when I found that they (city of Flagstaff) didn’t have any unrestricted funds for emergencies.” First, he says we have $20 million, then he says we have none. He patently contradicted himself.

A mayoral candidate should know about these funds and their balances.

As reported in the Arizona Daily Sun on July 24, he flip-flopped on the Mill Town housing project, initially supporting it, then he was against it. These examples show he is both inexperienced and lacks judgement.