Letter to the Editor: Hard to trust candidate who has issues with contradictions
Letter to the Editor: Hard to trust candidate who has issues with contradictions

Letters

The City Council candidates were asked in the Sun why we should trust them. That’s a good question. I will say that candidates that frequently contradict themselves cannot be trusted.

For example, this March, Paul Deasy posted a Facebook ad saying that the city had a $20 million reserve and it should be used to help local businesses. In response, the city Facebook page explained that the reserves were to pay police, firefighters and other departments during a downturn, and that “$13.1M is the unrestricted fund balance.” A few weeks later, on the Jeff Oravits radio show, Mr. Deasy said “I was just shocked when I found that they (city of Flagstaff) didn’t have any unrestricted funds for emergencies.” First, he says we have $20 million, then he says we have none. He patently contradicted himself.

A mayoral candidate should know about these funds and their balances.

As reported in the Arizona Daily Sun on July 24, he flip-flopped on the Mill Town housing project, initially supporting it, then he was against it. These examples show he is both inexperienced and lacks judgement.

In this election, I am voting for Charlie Odegaard. I don’t agree with Mr. Odegaard on every issue, but he listens, is open-minded and knows the details of how to represent our city. I respect him for that. Councilman Odegaard will represent our town, all of us, with honesty and experience. Our town needs that.

TOM MARTIN

Flagstaff

