Flagstaff City Council must take note of the monopolistic and predatory nature of Northern Arizona Healthcare as it decides whether to allow a new massive development. The recent article in the Arizona Daily Sun regarding their strong-arming of Northern Arizona Pulmonary Associates is only one example of them driving out competition and forcing quality healthcare professionals out of the community. They did this six months ago with the microhospital off of Cedar. They lobbied hard to prevent the new surgery centers from opening two years ago, surgery centers that charge less than FMC for the exact same procedures.

NAH has the highest cost of healthcare of any major network in Arizona, and this new development will increase the costs for all of us. Meanwhile, they pay their employees 15% less than the other networks. They can’t keep permanent employees, with some departments having over 50% of their nurses being travelers.

Councilmembers ran on reducing the living costs in Flagstaff. This is the time they prove it, or they will be proving that they are beholden to a predatory and monopolistic organization that cares more about their own pocketbooks than the well-being of our community.

I am glad Planning and Zoning voted it down, and Council needs to listen and check facts. The first official, economic analysis of the development found no economic benefit, yet Council is considering spending tens of millions of our taxpayer dollars to increase our medical costs and line the executives’ pockets.

EMILY EVERMORE

Flagstaff