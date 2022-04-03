Letter to the Editor: Habitat honored to be recognized for housing solutions

As members of Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona Board of Directors, we appreciate the Arizona Daily Sun’s recent articles on Flagstaff’s long-standing shortage of workforce/affordable housing.

We strongly agree with the sentiment in “Priced out: The faces of Flagstaff’s housing crisis,” that the growing economic divide has been documented to death by housing data for the last 10 years. We were also pleased to read the story about our effort to find solutions by shifting our focus to building "Starter Homes." With the price of both homes and raw land skyrocketing, even Habitat would be priced out of building affordable homes without our many volunteer partners and donors.

We deeply appreciate the City of Flagstaff providing a building lot on the corner of Butler Avenue and O’Leary Street from its land trust for our first "Starter Home." Karl Eberhard, an architect, past president of Habitat’s board, and former City of Flagstaff community design and redevelopment manager, conceived of the "Starter Home" concept and has generously donated the architectural design. Likewise, WestPac Construction and Buzzard Construction are donating their contracting services while Coconino Community College, our newest partner, is providing volunteer support to help build these homes.

Through collaboration, partnerships and philanthropy, these "Starter Homes" will help us work toward the goal of building more truly affordable housing in Flagstaff.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF NORTHERN ARIZONA BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Kim Murdza, President

Jim Straight, Vice-President

Celia Barotz

Robert Braudy

Rob Gerlak

Adam Jimenez

Kai Kaoni

Kimberlie Geile-Gonzalez

Steven Grayson

Michael Lauzon

Tyler Mark

Steven Mead

Steve Puhr

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0