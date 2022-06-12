Letter to the Editor: 'Guns don't kill people' notion challenged

The NRA has popularized the notion that "guns don't kill people, people kill people," thus ignoring the role of guns. Recent events starkly illustrate how simple-minded this is.
Recently, a deranged man entered a hospital in Tulsa. He was able to approach and kill three people with his gun. At another hospital in Encino, California, a deranged man took a knife and stabbed three people. All survived and are recovering.
So, yes, people kill people. But people with guns can kill with greater effectiveness than in any other way. Imagine the outcome if the man with a knife had had a gun. And imagine how many more people would have been killed using an assault rifle.
It is far past time to ban assault weapons again and institute other safety limits. Our right to bear arms like all constitutional rights is subject to common sense regulation.
SUSAN PETERS
Flagstaff
