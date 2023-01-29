Letter to the Editor: Gun owner not ready to hand over arsenal offers ideas

With gun violence escalating more or less exponentially in America, it’s understandable that many Americans want to do away with certain firearms, or all firearms. We collectively, and far and away, own more guns per capita than any other country. Because of how ubiquitous guns are here, and because there is such a gross lack of responsible, trained and mentally stable gun owners, I believe that realistically, I have no intention of ever getting rid of my firearms. How else can I protect myself if necessary in such a scary atmosphere?