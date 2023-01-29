 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Gun owner not ready to hand over arsenal offers ideas

Letters

With gun violence escalating more or less exponentially in America, it’s understandable that many Americans want to do away with certain firearms, or all firearms. We collectively, and far and away, own more guns per capita than any other country. Because of how ubiquitous guns are here, and because there is such a gross lack of responsible, trained and mentally stable gun owners, I believe that realistically, I have no intention of ever getting rid of my firearms. How else can I protect myself if necessary in such a scary atmosphere?

What, some of you think? Like it or not, we are too far gone to idealistically get rid of guns across the board. We do however, need a serious solutions to this literal insanity:

•Much more strict and thorough background checks.

•Mandatory gun safety and tactical training.

•Renewable gun operators license.

•Harsher gun violation penalties.

•Increased censorship of TV/film entertainment laden with gratuitous violence.

I feel that’s where our tax dollars need to go for now. Maybe in time, a better and more long-term solution can be reached, but behavior modification takes a good amount of time, especially mass behavior modification. We have gotten too used to Band-Aid solutions in our everyday lives.But maybe I’m wrong!

RICK RESNICK

Flagstaff

