Letter to the Editor: Guardian article on Snowbowl peaks man's interests

I recently encountered a fascinating article published by The Guardian relating to the Arizona Snowbowl and the currently stalled process of updating the resort's MDP (Master Development Plan). Apparently required procedural notifications were not issued to Native tribes who generally oppose ski area expansion, giving them the opportunity to force a re-examination of the very ambitious upgrade proposals submitted to the Forest Service.

What I found particularly intriguing was a brief mention of the removal of the current Coconino Nation Forest supervisor (Laura Jo West) from any deliberative action regarding Snowbowl. No explanation has been offered for this decision, and I am curious as to what sort of influence the very wealthy and connected owners of the ski area might have exerted at higher levels to force this change.

I also wonder why an internationally recognized publication like The Guardian has been the only news outlet to provide a local such as myself with pertinent information about a topic that has been exceptionally contentious in our community for as long as I can remember. I know the Daily Sun is unlikely to have the resources or access wielded by a prestigious organization like The Guardian, but there are some pretty fundamental ideas expressed in the article which directly impact our environment. I'd love to hear more about it.

ERIC SMITH

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0