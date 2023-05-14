Let’s make Mountain Line bus fare-free! Cities across the country are removing fares from public transit -- from Tacoma to Albuquerque to Boston. The move is done to increase ridership, boost local economies, reduce environmental impact, decrease traffic congestion, and provide transportation for low- and middle-income workers and families who often can’t afford to drive a car (or two) as they face rising housing costs and inflation.

And it often makes financial sense!

Fares comprised only 8% of Mountain Line’s operating revenues in fiscal year 2022. Corvallis, Oregon, began its fare-free bus system in 2011 when fares were 11% of its operating revenues. Kansas City started its fare-free bus system in 2019 when fares were 12% of its operating revenues. A fare-free Mountain Line bus system could have been possible with $616,000 additional funding in FY2022.

The cost of transitioning to a fare-free system is typically much less after accounting for the expense of collecting fares and the improved efficiencies of operating fare-free. Kansas City was spending $2-3 million annually to collect $8 million in fares for example. Cities find creative ways when necessary to offset the costs of fare-free systems.

The price of making Mountain Line fare-free is low compared to the benefits it can provide to our community, economy, environment and congested roadways. Will you join us in making Mountain Line fare-free? Go to freemountainline.org or find us on social media!

JASON KORDOSKY

On behalf of Free Mountain Line