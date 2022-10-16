Letter to the Editor: Group 'horrified' by Citizens for Sanity ads

We were horrified by the multiple advertisements placed by “Citizens for Sanity” in your Oct. 11, 2022, edition. The ugly images and clear anti-immigrant rhetoric are unfair and deceptive portrayals of Sen. Mark Kelly’s policy positions, and also vile racist portrayals of the majority of immigrants arriving at our border seeking asylum and honest employment.

Citizens for Sanity has placed similar extremist advertising on billboards, television stations and newspaper pages throughout the country, supposedly using parody to ridicule progressive policies. In fact most of these ads are overtly racist, transphobic or just plain hateful.

The out-of-state organization has clearly spent a huge amount of money to place these ads in the Daily Sun and the Daily Star. Where does the money come from? When we first saw the ads this morning we searched for information on the group online and saw them acknowledging support from Turning Point USA -- a right-wing group fighting liberal thought through projects like Professor Watch and school board harassment. Later in the day this reference had been removed -- but investigation by the Open Secrets project (following political funding) found ties between Citizens for Sanity and the America First Legal Foundation, with several former Trump administration officials now serving both groups.

If not for the disgusting nature of these ads, it would be laughable to see a group whose mission is “to defeat wokeism” attacking Mark Kelly, who is by no means a radical progressive leftist. Voters are better advised to check Sen. Kelly’s actual policy positions and communications.

Perhaps your paper has a policy of accepting virtually any political advertising, without reference to content or accuracy or funding source. Certainly these multiple ads must represent a huge infusion of advertising revenue! We believe that the inflammatory rhetoric and the dehumanizing photos stigmatize the immigrants who live in our community and those seeking asylum and escape from violence. Flagstaff values and democratic values call for tolerance, compassion and respect. These ads seek instead to turn people against each other -- please reject the blatant effort to stoke anti-immigrant fears.

Signed,

LAURA F. HUENNEKE; JOE BADER; DEBRA BLOCK; ROBERT BREUNIG; SHARON EDGAR; KAREN ENYEDY; LUIS FERNANDEZ; MARCUS FORD; MONIQUE FRESQUEZ; LINDA GUARINO; ANN HEITLAND; DON HOWARD; BJORN KRONDORFER; SANDRA LUBARSKY; DEBORAH WITHERSPOON MCFATTER; LARRY MCFATTER; LEAH MUNDELL; ROBERT NEUSTADT; BARB ORCUTT; EVA PUTZOVA; MIGUEL VASQUEZ; MARILYN WEISSMAN; HARRIET YOUNG

(All signing as private citizens, and not in any professional or party capacity)