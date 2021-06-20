Letter to the Editor: Great-great-great-granddaughter of Louis Agassiz givers her 2 cents

I write to you as the great-great-great-granddaughter of Louis Agassiz, a famed naturalist who made many important contributions to our understanding of the natural world, after whom Agassiz Peak was named. Unfortunately, my ancestor also proactively advanced phony science to promote the idea that African peoples were descended from a “different zone of creation” and therefore inferior. It is a complex navigation to appropriately reckon with the extremely harmful far-reaching effects of his racist work while still honoring his positive contributions, as Richard Oliver’s Letter to the Editor suggests ("Peaks issues more than just cancel culture approach to Agassiz,” May 30).

Using the term “cancel culture” is especially interesting in this case, when we consider whose culture was canceled when European people came to colonize this continent. Among those cultures that were “canceled” and ignored in the claiming and naming of these lands and peaks, including so-called Agassiz Peak, were the Dine’, Hopi and Apache, the original people of your region. I suggest that it is past time to consult with these peoples and humbly ask that they lead the re-naming or perhaps more accurately put, the restoring of the names of these sacred mountains.