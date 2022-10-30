Letter to the Editor: Grand Canyon Youth to host annual fundraising event

The power of nature has a profound impact on each and everyone of us who call northern Arizona home. We see it in our ability to reconnect, to challenge ourselves physically and to learn about the natural world around us.
At Grand Canyon Youth, we are struck by this discovery everyday as we work with students, educators, and the community in providing youth expeditions along the Colorado, San Juan, and Verde rivers. These meaningful experiences only happen through community support that has included financial and material donations that create meaningful and educational experiences for our youth. As a community-supported organization, we wish to invite the Colorado Plateau community to our annual fundraising event, River Tales: An Evening of Storytelling, on Saturday, Nov. 5 beginning at 5 p.m., featuring stories of teamwork told by Grand Canyon and Southwest enthusiasts, experts and advocates. Tickets are now available to attend the event in person or virtually.
We are excited to welcome the community into the river guide world to see how we, together, can make a positive impact through experience for northern Arizona students. More information and registration are available at gcyouth.org/rivertales.
EMMA WHARTON
Flagstaff
