Letter to the Editor: Grace, patience key as businesses continue to adapt

Dear Flagstaff: Our world changed in mid-March. COVID arrived with little warning, unknown consequences and challenges yet to be mastered. At the outset we were forced to shutter and furlough staff, pivot to service models new to us, save product, modify menus, navigate supply chain challenges, understand governmental “assistance” programs only to have everything change again -- not weekly or daily, but hourly.

We fought to bring employees back, to offer them an alternative to unemployment. We did our best to offer our community our services and a bit of what it used to be like. We shifted, overnight, to delivery and pickup, changed packaging to serve products you always appreciated. “Dine-in” returned, in a radically new way, with different rules and “norms.” We worked to maintain a sense of hospitality while caring for our employees, our business and, you, our customers. Our teams stepped up, worked through adversity and long hours, endured changing rules and “standards” and stuck with us even with the ever-hovering threat of another shutdown.