Letter to the Editor: Grace, patience key as businesses continue to adapt

Dear Flagstaff: Our world changed in mid-March. COVID arrived with little warning, unknown consequences and challenges yet to be mastered. At the outset we were forced to shutter and furlough staff, pivot to service models new to us, save product, modify menus, navigate supply chain challenges, understand governmental “assistance” programs only to have everything change again -- not weekly or daily, but hourly.
We fought to bring employees back, to offer them an alternative to unemployment. We did our best to offer our community our services and a bit of what it used to be like. We shifted, overnight, to delivery and pickup, changed packaging to serve products you always appreciated. “Dine-in” returned, in a radically new way, with different rules and “norms.” We worked to maintain a sense of hospitality while caring for our employees, our business and, you, our customers. Our teams stepped up, worked through adversity and long hours, endured changing rules and “standards” and stuck with us even with the ever-hovering threat of another shutdown.
Through this, one thing is certain, it is not the same and it most likely won’t be for the foreseeable future. But we want to serve you. We want to give you our best version of hospitality. We want to see you again. So, we ask for two things, grace and patience, to your neighbors, to your fellow customer (who may disagree with your understanding of the situation) and to our teams.
We won’t always get it right. We will miss orders, not offer items you loved, ask you to wait for a table in a half empty place, take longer to get you your order, ask you to stay “distanced” and have rules you may not agree with but, we are doing our best. We want to be here. We want to welcome you back to “normal”. We want to have a place for our teams to work. We want our businesses to survive a global pandemic. Please, grace and patience.
Kevin Heinonen, THAT Place Projects, Tinderbox Kitchen, Annex Cocktail Lounge, Tourist Home All Day Cafe; John Conley, Fat Olives & Salsa Brava; Jamie Thousand, Satchmo’s & Roux 66 Catering; John Vanlandingham, Old Town Shops; Michael Maquess, Mother Road Brewing; Dara Wong, Shift; Steve Scully, Karma Sushi; Nancy McCulla, Simple Delicious; Dave Ledbetter & Tommy Glynn, Ni Marcos Pizza; Kelsey & Jamie Drayton, Brandys Restaurant & Bakery, Brandys Cafe; Grant Gardner, El Capitan
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!