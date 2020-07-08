Letter to the Editor: Governor needs to look into assisting better our universities

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed the presidents of Arizona's universities in the position of trying to balance the health and safety of their students, staff and faculty against the economic survival of their institutions. This is due in part to consistent reductions in state funding for higher education over the past decade, forcing universities to rely ever more on dollars generated from tuition and fees paid by on-campus students.
This dilemma can be solved by releasing CARES Act funding and using the state's $1 billion rainy day fund to assure the universities that the state will sustain them through this crisis. That reassurance will allow the regents and universities to make decisions that are truly in the best interest of our students, staff, faculty and the communities in which those institutions reside.
The decision to open Arizona early, and the subsequent wave of virus spread we are seeing now, was driven by concerns about the economic consequences to the state. We should not make a similar mistake by allowing economic concerns about university budgets to drive decisions about opening campuses this fall.
I urge you to write or call the governor to take this action now to allow universities the freedom to reconsider their opening plans based on health and welfare concerns that are much greater now due to this current surge in COVID cases than they were when those plans were put in place. Here in our own community, the consequences of not doing so will be borne by all of Flagstaff’s residents, not just NAU.
TAD THEIMER
Flagstaff
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!