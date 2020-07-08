Letter to the Editor: Governor needs to look into assisting better our universities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed the presidents of Arizona's universities in the position of trying to balance the health and safety of their students, staff and faculty against the economic survival of their institutions. This is due in part to consistent reductions in state funding for higher education over the past decade, forcing universities to rely ever more on dollars generated from tuition and fees paid by on-campus students.

This dilemma can be solved by releasing CARES Act funding and using the state's $1 billion rainy day fund to assure the universities that the state will sustain them through this crisis. That reassurance will allow the regents and universities to make decisions that are truly in the best interest of our students, staff, faculty and the communities in which those institutions reside.

The decision to open Arizona early, and the subsequent wave of virus spread we are seeing now, was driven by concerns about the economic consequences to the state. We should not make a similar mistake by allowing economic concerns about university budgets to drive decisions about opening campuses this fall.