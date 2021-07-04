Letter to the Editor: Good start, but more needs to be done for Colorado River

Climate change has begun to make droughts exponentially more intense and increasingly more difficult to find more water. Currently, the Lake Mead area and the Colorado River are experiencing a megadrought that has wreaked havoc on both the ecosystem of the surrounding areas as well as the livelihoods of the farmers and the populations that utilize the river for their livelihood.

Water is an essential for life in the desert, and I have seen communities lessen by the lack of water available. I have lived in this state my whole life and have noticed the large scale changes that have been required to adapt to the changes. With the increase of temperature due to urban heating and resource consumption in major cities like Phoenix, it has become critical that we try to not exhaust the Colorado River. The Colorado provides energy through the Hoover Dam as well as water to downstream communities; preservation to allow for recovery is urgent.

I support the Drought Contingency Plan of the water cutbacks presented from the multiple states, as well as Mexico, that use the Colorado River. However, there needs to be a bigger push from state representatives for all the states to put policies for larger cutbacks to allow a better recovery of the Colorado River.