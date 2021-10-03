Letter to the Editor: Golf event a hole-in-one for Hozhoni Foundation

The Hozhoni Foundation would like to thank all the sponsors, donors and players who contributed and participated in the seventh annual Puttin in the Pines golf tournament at the Continental Golf Club on Sept. 24. The event was a great success!

Golfers took to the course on a beautiful day and raised important funds that directly support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) in northern Arizona.

Special recognition goes to our wonderful sponsors: Crest Insurance Group, Kinney Construction Services, Nothing But Net, Mutual of America, Foothills Bank, Frederick Fisher Jewelers, Suddenlink, Workers Compensation Company of Arizona, Bright Healthcare, Oxendale Auto Group, Dick Henderson, Debbie Farnam, Marion Myrdahl and John and Lynn Martin. We would also like to acknowledge and thank those who donated to the event: Continental Golf Club, Plated Projects, Little America, Sam’s Club, Canyon Mesa Country Club, Oakcreek Country Club, International Minute Press, Nackard Pepsi, Dan Del Monaco and John Clancy.

For photos of the tournament or to find out how you can help support people with I/DD in Northern Arizona to lead their best lives, please visit www.hozhoni.com, www.facebook.com/hozhoni or email info@hozhoni.com.

MONICA ATTRIDGE

President/CEO

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0