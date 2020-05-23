Letter to the Editor: Going maskless doesn't make sense for this reader, either

I was at a large retail supply store the other day and while I was impressed with their monitoring numbers of customers allowed in at one time, I was befuddled as to why none of the staff were wearing masks and gloves in the store. Yes, they had shields at service counters, but very few if any staff were using other precautions as they moved about and interacted with customers. That doesn't make sense to me and I hope it doesn't make sense to anyone else.