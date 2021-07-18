Letter to the Editor: GOAZ a boost for outdoor recreation in Arizona

Trout Unlimited (TU) has partnered with the Arizona Wildlife Federation (AWF) to create the Get Outdoors Arizona business coalition (GOAZ). In Arizona, outdoor recreation is a powerful economic engine contributing 201,000 jobs, $5.7 billion in wages, $21.2 billion in consumer spending and $1.4 billion in local and state tax revenue. These statistics ensure businesses and communities across Arizona thrive with outdoor recreation providing good jobs that are sustainable in perpetuity.

GOAZ is a coalition of 65+ businesses and organizations across Arizona that recognizes the important linkage between strong conservation policies and vibrant economic opportunities. The business voice holds a lot of weight with our elected officials, but we also know that businesses don’t often have time to get to know the issues and figure out who to talk to about it. Hence GOAZ was created — TU and AWF created the framework for the advocacy and businesses can sign on as they are able and interested.

One goal of GOAZ is connecting local businesses to nonpartisan, science-based information on conservation issues affecting Arizona and its public lands, offering opportunities to engage business owners on state and federal legislative issues vital to the health and sustainability of wildlife and public lands.