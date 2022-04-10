Letter to the Editor: Giving credit where credit is due

It’s a wonderful thing that Flagstaff Shelter Services was able to purchase the Howard Johnson Motel and repurpose the unused space. The purchase will increase emergency shelter for families, the medically vulnerable and senior citizens experiencing homelessness -- much needed services in our community!

The guest editorial on April 8 by Arizona Housing Director Tim Shimlot, however, would leave your readers with the impression that the funding for this effort came from the State of Arizona. In fact, funding came from the federal government, the Forest Highlands Foundation and the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation.

Shimlot and the rest of the Ducey administration have been more than happy to take credit for projects like this one funded by the federal government’s American Rescue Plan. Meanwhile, they deplete Arizona-based funding through continuous tax cuts to their wealthy donors and questionable projects that benefit their friends, like for-profit charter schools.

When the American Rescue Plan Act passed Congress in March of 2021, just two months after a new Democratic administration came to Washington, every Republican in Congress voted against the law. Since then, like Ducey and Shimlot, these Republican congresspeople and senators can be seen throughout the country claiming credit for projects that wouldn’t be possible if Republicans were the majority in Congress.

Remember in November. If Congress flips back to Republican control, we’ll not see any more projects like this one. Instead, Congress will be just like Arizona’s Republican-controlled government: A fountain of funding for corruption and tax cuts for the wealthy.

ANN HEITLAND

Flagstaff

