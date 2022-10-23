Letter to the Editor: Give vote to jail programs that are changing lives

I sat quietly, listening to the sobbing young woman as she recounted her struggles to stay on the path of recovery from drug addiction. The story was familiar: first alcohol, then marijuana, then cocaine and soon, heroin injections. Alcohol and drug abuse may have been an escape or a recreational high, but addiction often comes with a very steep price. The woman across the table from me was fighting to keep from paying that price forever -- the cost of losing everything, including her children, her freedom and her life.
When I tell you that a drug or alcohol addiction can take over your life and change the way you think and behave, I speak with the kind of credibility of someone who was once raising her four children in a nice three-bedroom condo, and within a short period time, became an IV heroin user who had her children taken away and was facing federal prison.
Today, my children are back in my life and I have a job that I love. What changed my life were in-jail programs paid for by funds generated from the Jail District Sales Tax. After receiving the help I needed, I volunteered at a halfway house and counseled young women who were working hard to reclaim their lives.
Nearly a decade ago, I had been stuck in that cycle. One jail program in particularly, EXODUS, the substance abuse program, saved my life. I remember the kind words spoken to me by those who ran the program. They let me know I wasn’t alone. One woman said, “I’m so glad you are here and safe. People die from this. You’re so smart. You’re better than this.”
EXODUS is a 90-day program in the county jail. Inmates have the choice whether to participate in it. It teaches what drugs do to the brain and how to avoid relapsing. It offers tools for dealing with anger, guilt and shame. It promotes expressive writing, meditation and yoga, and provides life skills such as how to be more effective in communicating, interviewing and parenting.
The half-cent Jail Sales Tax expires in 2027. In this general election, Proposition 445 asks voters to extend the tax for 25 years. I can tell you, the jail programs -- made possible through the Jail Sales Tax -- are changing lives.
ROBIN HEBERT
