Letter to the Editor: Give gratitude to those on the front line

Heroes abound in the midst of us. The heroes I am referring to are courageous, devoted, motivated and care immensely about the people of our community. These are the doctors of Flagstaff Emergency Physicians, and the nurses and staff of the Flagstaff Medical Center Emergency Department. Despite risks to themselves, even the risk of death, they are the front line caring for our fellow citizens during this time of COVID-19.

The burden of COVID-19 is far beyond what they envisioned before embarking upon this type of career. They are experiencing an overwhelming patient load and seeing many more people die than they are accustomed to. They do this even in the face of possibly becoming ill with COVID-19 or carrying the virus home to their families.

Their endurance, motivation, caring attitude and courage are what make these people heroes to me. They are voluntarily putting themselves at risk yet still showing up each day to care for the COVID-19 patients as well as all of the other emergencies that occur daily.

Please give these people the gratitude, admiration and respect that they deserve. In addition to the doctors and nurses, let’s not forget the ancillary and support staff, both clinical and non-clinical who work behind the scenes as part of the team. They all are truly heroes in our midst.