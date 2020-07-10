Letter to the Editor: Give children the chance to understand full scope of history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In reading the news on July 4th, I came across the speech that President Trump made at Mount Rushmore the night before. What struck me were the words “...our children are taught in school to hate their own country, and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes, but villains ...”

I don’t know from whose experience this statement originated, but my experience couldn’t be further from that. In school, the founding fathers were treated as practically godlike figures, full of virtue and without flaw. It took studying beyond high school to learn that the reality of history is far from that.

History is complex, fraught, and full of contradictions and should be taught as such. We should be teaching that Thomas Jefferson and George Washington were integral figures in the formation of our country, but we should also be teaching that they perpetuated the abhorrent practice of chattel slavery. Both of them recognized that it was at odds with the ideals written into the Declaration of Independence, but were unable to put a stop to it (I should note that Washington was the only of the nine Presidents who freed their slaves).